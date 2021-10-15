Pivot Token (PVT) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $507,986.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00210734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

