Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.