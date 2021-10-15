Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

