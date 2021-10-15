Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. Trimble has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 67,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

