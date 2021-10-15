Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,160 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

