Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 210,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82.

