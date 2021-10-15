Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,515. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.17, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.