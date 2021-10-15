Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 676.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 78,920 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,136. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

