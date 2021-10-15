Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 50,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,717. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.