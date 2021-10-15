Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 20,400 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AQUA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.39. 7,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

