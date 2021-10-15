Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,008. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Petrogress alerts:

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.