Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,008. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Petrogress Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.