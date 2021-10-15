Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

