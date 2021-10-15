Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $190.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.10 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $736.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 431,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $333,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

