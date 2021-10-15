PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.26 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

