Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $155.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.74.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,470 shares of company stock worth $35,714,402. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.