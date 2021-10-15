Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 114,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 815.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

