Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

