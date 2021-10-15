PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $9.92 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $123,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $5,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 721.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at $5,203,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.