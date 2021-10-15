PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVM opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

