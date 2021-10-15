PARSIQ Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and approximately $881,386.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.43 or 0.00473118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.75 or 0.01089633 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.