Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 4.1%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.43. 79,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,000,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

