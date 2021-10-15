Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

