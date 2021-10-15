Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after buying an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 258,760 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

