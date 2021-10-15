Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $55,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in The Southern by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.26 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

