Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 810 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,686 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

