Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 170 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

