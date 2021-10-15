ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Down 95.1% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $14,099.08 and approximately $89.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 95.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00303469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

