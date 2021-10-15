Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of PANL opened at $4.45 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.