Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.03. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 53,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$50.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

