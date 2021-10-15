Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 73,874 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Alpine Income Property Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.14% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PINE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.