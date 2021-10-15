Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

