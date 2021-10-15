Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Amtech Systems worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 265.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 34.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,817. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $166.48 million, a P/E ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

