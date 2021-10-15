Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,480. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.