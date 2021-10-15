Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 103,967 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.23% of ARC Document Solutions worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,189 shares of company stock worth $153,943. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

