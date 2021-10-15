Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $187.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.60 million and the lowest is $182.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $769.88 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 451,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,141. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

