Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 328,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.50. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$10.62 and a 12-month high of C$49.59.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.8199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.