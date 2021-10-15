Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

