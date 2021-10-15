Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

