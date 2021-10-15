Ossiam Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

