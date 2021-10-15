Ossiam Has $1.77 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $40,702,000. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.