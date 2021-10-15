Ossiam Has $1.36 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 255,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

DLR stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

