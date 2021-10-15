Ossiam Buys 962 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $310.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

