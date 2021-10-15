Ossiam Buys 4,349 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

