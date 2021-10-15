Ossiam Acquires Shares of 24,962 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of RY opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

