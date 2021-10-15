Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of Osiris Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

