Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 23,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,664. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

