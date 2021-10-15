Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Reaches $179,165.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $179,165.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00067893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,134.48 or 0.99604365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.75 or 0.06231537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

