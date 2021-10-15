ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORIC. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $644.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

