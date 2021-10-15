Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orange in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Orange has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

