Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.
Opsens Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.