Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

